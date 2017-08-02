Experience Offaly when you visit the Tullamore Show
In the Experience Offaly tent at the 2016 Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show in Blueball, Tullamore. Picture: Jeff Harvey
The Experience Offaly Pavilion will showcase craft, tourism and food businesses from around the county on Sunday, August 13. We have wonderful and varied exhibits of local food and crafts.
This area of the Show will stock delicious, locally produced goods to give entrepreneurs from the surrounding area the best opportunity available to promote and sell their wares.
This is one of a number of initiatives designed to help people set-up and/or grow their business.
It will give people an opportunity to see some of the elements and attractions in the midlands and will show why a longer visit to the area is well worthwhile. Exhibitors in the Experience Offaly Pavilion will be:
Lough Boora Discovery Park
Clonmacnoise / Offaly Historical Society
Birr Castle Gardens & Science Centre
SilverLine Cruisers
Tullamore D.E.W
Birr Outdoor Education Centre
Slieve Bloom Rural Development Co – OP
Croghan Hill Challenge
Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG
This is a must-see at this year’s show, where you can taste a range of delicious, locally produced food while also displaying custom made furniture, handmade jewellery, soft furnishing and gift items all showcasing the diverse and artistic talents of Offaly Enterprises.
This one of a number of initiative designed to help people setting up or growing their business.
The Enterprise Offaly Pavilion will be packed with an insight into all that is best in Offaly to make your stay in the area a thoroughly wonderful experience.
Sponsors:
Local Enterprise Office
Offaly Local Development Company
Offaly County Council
