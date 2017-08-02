Experience Offaly when you visit the Tullamore Show

The Experience Offaly Pavilion will showcase craft, tourism and food businesses from around the county on Sunday, August 13. We have wonderful and varied exhibits of local food and crafts.

This area of the Show will stock delicious, locally produced goods to give entrepreneurs from the surrounding area the best opportunity available to promote and sell their wares.

This is one of a number of initiatives designed to help people set-up and/or grow their business.

It will give people an opportunity to see some of the elements and attractions in the midlands and will show why a longer visit to the area is well worthwhile. Exhibitors in the Experience Offaly Pavilion will be:

Lough Boora Discovery Park

Clonmacnoise / Offaly Historical Society

Birr Castle Gardens & Science Centre

SilverLine Cruisers

Tullamore D.E.W

Birr Outdoor Education Centre

Slieve Bloom Rural Development Co – OP

Croghan Hill Challenge

Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG



This is a must-see at this year’s show, where you can taste a range of delicious, locally produced food while also displaying custom made furniture, handmade jewellery, soft furnishing and gift items all showcasing the diverse and artistic talents of Offaly Enterprises.

The Enterprise Offaly Pavilion will be packed with an insight into all that is best in Offaly to make your stay in the area a thoroughly wonderful experience.

Sponsors:

Local Enterprise Office

Offaly Local Development Company

Offaly County Council