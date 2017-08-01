Farm Safety Live to highlight hazards and deliver practical know how at Tullamore Show

Farm Safety Live will engage with the audience and bring three key farm hazard areas to life and deliver practical know how that can be applied back on the farm.

The focus will be on Safe Livestock Handling, Safe PTO Operations and Safe Bale Handling.

Farming remains the most dangerous occupation in Ireland, with 14 fatalities this year and non-fatal accidents averaging at approximately 2,000 per year.

Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector with HSA and member of the Farm Safety Partnership, said “The horrific consequences of a farm accident - whether fatal or causing serious injury - has a huge impact not only on the farmer, but also on the farm family, community and business.

“We are working continuously with all in the farming community to raise awareness of the risks and to advise all of best practices in farm safety. I believe that the live demonstrations on practical safety at our shared stand at the Tullamore Show will help protect lives & prevent injury.”

Jim Dockery, FRS Training Manager and member of the Farm Safety Partnership, said “We are getting out there in front of farmers and their families to show them the safe way of doing everyday tasks on the farm.

“Sometimes it is the simplest thing that causes the horrific accidents and we want to put a stop to this and get everyone to farm more safely.”

Ciaran Roche, Vice Chairman Farm Safety Partnership, Risk Manager FBD said, “a change in culture and behaviour is essential if unsafe ways of working are to be eliminated and a sustained reduction in farm accidents is to be achieved.

“We are aware that this is a slow and difficult process, as it takes significant investment in time and resources to effect real change. It’s time to stop taking risks and prevent any unnecessary heartache.”

Make sure you give time to safety at the Tullamore Show and visit Farm Safety Live.