Trees and Timber at the Tullamore Show

Teagasc Forestry advisers explain the benefits of growing trees to landowners almost every day and yet there are many landowners who are still not familiar with the opportunity forestry can present.

The Forestry and Sustainable Living Section at the Tullamore show will be a great opportunity to find out the benefits of planting trees; from the annual income, the grant which covers the costs; not to mention the growing asset, environmental benefits and many other opportunities a growing woodland can present.

Organised by Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department, the Forestry and Sustainable Living section at the show is composed of an indoor information marquee and a large outdoor trade stand section. It will showcase all facets of Ireland’s rapidly developing farm forestry and renewable energy sectors.

SEE ALSO: Thinking of planting land? Visit SWS Forestry at the Tullamore Show

Investing in forestry is rarely a choice between farming or not farming but rather an opportunity to invest in another enterprise which contributes positively to the whole farm business. The opportunities provided by a farm forestry enterprise to enhance family farm income particularly through new afforestation, forestry thinning and wood energy will be highlighted at the Tullamore Show.

Many organisations and companies will be present at the show this year; ranging from tree nurseries, forestry consultants and companies, state agencies, to firewood processors and other hi-tech machines. As the private forest industry continues to develop, it contributes more and more to our rural economy.

It is a great opportunity to avail of free, comprehensive and up to date information on forestry and renewable energy as well as picking up a free forestry information pack!

For further information, please contact Liam Kelly, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer 087 9090495.