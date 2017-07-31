Top Tips for keeping boredom at bay this summer

While children look forward to the long summer break with great excitement, the reality can sometimes lead to the dreaded complaint—I’m Bored! Here are a few tips to help you cope.

1. Embace It! Evidence suggests that boredom can be good for children. It allows them time to think, to become comfortable in their own company and to use their creativity

2. Plan a joint project. This can be a great time to nurture your child’s interests and spend some fun time together. Think about planting a garden; reading their favourite series of books; or restoring an old piece of furniture. The possibilities are endless!

3. Plan a few special days. We all need something to look forward to-whether it is a holiday in the sun or a picnic and play at the local park with their friends. Getting them involved in the planning will keep them busy and make it even more special.

4. Give them some responsibility. Whatever their age, children can take some role in helping out around the house. It teaches responsibility, and it shows them that they are an important member of the family. Whether it is setting the table, unloading the dishwasher or cutting the grass, give them a job that is theirs.

