6 top tips for keeping kids safe on farms

Today, Friday, July 28, marks the last day of Farm Safety Week 2017, and the focus today is on keeping children safe on the farm.

Farms can be family homes as well as workplaces and tragically, between 2007 and 2016 in Ireland, 23 children died due to farm accidents.

These are the six top tips to keep children safe on your farm:

1. Farmyards are not playgrounds - Farmers should set up a suitable play area away from the yard.

2. Children under 13 years of age must not drive or operate trators or other farm machinery

3. Children under 13 years of age must not ride as passengers on tractors, quad bikes or other farm machinery

4. Practice what you preach - be a good role model and teach children about the possible dangers

5. Put up warning signs - this is important in dangerous areas, but children must be told what the signs mean

6. NEVER allow children to play, climb or have access to stacks of bales