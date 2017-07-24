Five tips for happy road trips with the kids

It’s the time of year when many families pack up the kids, the beach gear, the kitchen sink and head off for a long drive. Whether it’s an hour to the local beach or a car and boat trip overseas, below are some tips to keep everyone smiling.

1. Safety First. Make sure all car seats are fitted correctly, and the car is serviced. Pack a first aid kit and plenty of water

2. Snacks! Have breakfast before you leave, and make sure you have plenty of snacks, such as fruit or cereal bars, easily to hand

3. Take a Break. Try to plan a few scheduled stops in places that are convenient but also provide a nice break. Look for any local parks along your route.

4. The All-Important Play List. Music is one of the best things about a road trip. Let everyone in the family pick their favourites. Try to get a balance of upbeat songs to get everyone singing along and quieter tunes to let your thoughts wander

5. Car sick, anyone? If anyone in the family is prone to travel sickness, make sure you talk to your GP or pharmacist to see if there are any suitable medications you can have on hand. Make sure you have paper bags, just in case.