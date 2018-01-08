Offaly hurlers to welcome Kilkenny to Tullamore

The Bird na Mona pre season tournament fixtures have been confirmed as both Offaly teams prepare for semi final action.

First up will be the hurlers who tackle Kilkenny at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday, January 13 in the Walsh Cup. Throw in is at 2pm.

The hurlers put back to back wins against neighbours Westmeath in a two-team group as Kevin Martin got his managerial reign off to a flying start.

In Sunday, January 14, Stephen Wallace will lead his young side into a semi final of the O'Byrne Cup against Westmeath, the team that knocked them out of the Leinster Championship last Summer.

The semi final takes place at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar at 2pm on Sunday.