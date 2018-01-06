Offaly name their team for Westmeath Walsh cup showdown

Kevin Martin and his Management Team have announced the Offaly starting 15 to play Westmeath in their Walsh Cup clash at Teg Cusack Park on Sunday, January 7.

Offaly won the first clash in this group of two on a scoreline of 2-15 to 1-16 and will advance to a semi final if they avoid a defeat by three points or more.

Goal-getting youngster Colm Gath once again plays as he takes the role of corner forward, joined by Ciaran Cleary and the imposing figure of Oisin Kelly.

The Offaly team in full:

1. Conor Slevin

2. David O'Toole

3. Sean Gardiner

4. Thomas Spain

5. Jordan Quinn

6. Daniel Doughan

7. Dermot Shortt

8. David King

9. Shane Kinsella

10. Damien Egan

11. Conor Mahon

12. Colin Egan

13. Colm Gath

14.Ciaran Cleary

15. Oisin Kelly