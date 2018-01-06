Edenderry to the rescue in Offaly Ladies Football pitch dilemma

Edenderry GAA have come to the rescue of the Offaly Ladies Intermediate football team who were withput a pitch to train in this weekend.

The team had initially been slated to train at the Faithful Fields facility in Kilcormac this Sunday morning, January 7, but a decision was taken to cancel all scheduled sessions.

It is understood that officials are trying to protect the pitches at Faithful Fields and cancelled sessions this weekend to protect the surface.

The Offaly minor hurlers re-scheduled to St. Loman's all-weather pitch, while the Offaly U20 footballers will now train at Cappincur.

The ladies put a call out for a club to open its gates to them on Sunday just three weeks out from their National League opener and Edenderry has answered that call to provide a pitch.

Sinead Commons and her players are relieved that their session can now go ahead as they continue their preparations for this important game.