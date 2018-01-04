Offaly likely to face Kilkenny in Walsh Cup semi-final

Offaly will likely face Kilkenny in the semi-final of the Walsh Cup if they outfox Westmeath at the group stage.

The draw has been made for the semi-final of the pre-season tournament with the winner of Offaly and Westmeath's group set to play the winner of the group involving Kilkenny, Kildare and Laois.

Offaly prevailed by two points in their opening fixture on December 30, and will advance if they avoid a three point defeat against the same rivals this Sunday, January 7.

An experimental Kilkenny outfit made light work or Laois midweek and would be expected to give similar treatment to a Kildare side soundly beaten by ten points by Laois on December 30.

Those outcomes would pave the way for Kevin Martin's men to lock horns with Brian Cody's young charges, with the other semi-final likely to involve Dublin and Wexford.

The semi-finals are slated to take place on January 14.

