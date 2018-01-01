Wallace names Offaly team to face the Dubs in O'Byrne Cup

Stephen Wallace and his Management Team have announced their side to face Dublin in the 2nd Round of the Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup on Wednesday night.

Wallace is hoping his young charges can follow up their 16-point win against Wexford on Saturday against an alternative Dublin outfit.

Alan Mulhall comes back into the side between the posts while the likes of Sean Pender comes into the full back line.

Goal-getting youngsters Jordan Hayes and Cian Johnson retain their places in a youthful and exciting forward line.

The game takes place on Wednesday, January 3 at 8pm in Parnell Park.

The Team is a follows

1. Alan Mulhall (Walsh Island)

2. Daithi Brady (Edenderry)

3. James Lalor (Raheen)

4. Sean Pender (Edenderry)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

6. Cian Donohue (St Brigid's)

7. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

8. Craig Dunne (Gracefield)

9. Shane Nally (Ferbane)

10. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode) (Capt)

12. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

14. Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

15. Sean Doyle (Edenderry)

16. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

17. Gerry Spollen (Ballinamere)

18. Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks)

19. Jack Egan (Ferbane)

20. Joey O' Connor (St Rynagh's)

21. Bobby O'Dea (Durrow)

22. Paul McConway (Tullamore)

23. Conor McNamee (Rhode)

24. Shane Tierney (Daingean)

25. Barry Rohan (Shannonbridge)

26. Niall Darby (Rhode)