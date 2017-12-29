Change of venue for Offaly's Walsh Cup clash with Westmeath

Offaly's Bord na Mona Walsh Cup game with Westmeath tomorrow has been moved from St Brendan's Park in Birr.

The game will now be played in Banagher on Saturday at 2pm. It will be new manager Kevin Martin's first game in charge of the county.

The sides are the only two teams in Group 4 and will play the return fixture on January 7 in TEG Cusack Pk in Mullingar.