Wallace goes with youth as he names team for Wexford O'Byrne Cup clash

Stephen Wallace and his Management Team have announced the Offaly starting 15 to face Wexford on Saturday 30th December at 2pm in Bord Na Mona, O'Connor Park Tullamore in the opening Round of the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup.

The starting 15 sees three debutants - Shamrocks Paddy Dunican, a former outfield talent named in goals, Gracefield's Craig Dunne and Ferbane's rising star Cian Johnson.

Stephen Wallace told the Offaly Express that he would give youth a chance during the O'Byrne Cup and the Kerry man hasn't rolled back on his word.

Jordan Hayes, Sean Doyle and Johnson all male the grade, while 2017 U21 hot shot James Lalor gets the nod at fullback.

Captain Anton Sullivan will Marshall his troops from the half forward line, while Shane Nally and Craig Dunne will line out at centre field.

All eyes now turn to O'Connor Park on Saturday to see how Wallace's philosophy beds in with his youthful outfit.

Saturday's Team

1. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. Daithí Brady (Edenderry)

3. James Lalor (Raheen)

4. Sean Pender (Edenderry)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

6. Cian Donohue (St Brigid’s)

7. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

8. Craig Dunne (Gracefield)

9. Shane Nally (Febane)

10. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode) Capt

12. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

14. Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

15. Sean Doyle (Edenderry)