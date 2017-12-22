Tullamore Harriers Report (December 22)

Christmas Grand National 2017

With perfect conditions for running, 64 athletes lined up for the Christmas Grand National on Tuesday night. Conor Butler was 1st across the line with a super time of 17.12 for the 5200m while Mick O’Brien posted the fastest time on the night of 17.46. Pauline Curley ran 18.48 to claim the title of fastest lady. The race consisted of 4 laps starting in the Harriers carpark, out the back gate, looping around Spollanstown, out onto the Charleville road before entering the Harriers grounds again via the front gate. It is a handicapped race where the athletes set off at different times depending on their given handicap in the hope of catching the runners ahead. Thank you to all those who marshalled the route, timed the event and provided the results;

Results:

1 Conor Butler 00:27:47 00:10:35 00:17:12 Winner

2 Sinead Rigney 00:27:55 00:08:15 00:19:40 2nd

3 Eugene Mann 00:28:36 00:07:50 00:20:46 3rd

4 Fionnan McDermott00:28:38 00:08:30 00:20:08 guest

5 Lar Tierney 00:28:46 00:07:00 00:21:46 4th

6 Angela Martin 00:28:51 00:01:50 00:27:01 5th

7 Dermot Smith 00:28:51 00:09:20 00:19:31 6th

8 Aidan Egan 00:28:52 00:08:30 00:20:22

9 Alan Heffernan 00:28:53 00:08:45 00:20:08

10 Deirdre Lambe 00:28:55 00:06:30 00:22:25

11 Rob Maunsell 00:28:56 00:08:15 00:20:41

12 Caroline O'Brien 00:28:57 00:01:00 00:27:57

13 Mark Harpur 00:28:59 00:08:15 00:20:44

14 Fra Mollen 00:29:00 00:09:00 00:20:00

15 Loretta Moran 00:29:00 00:01:00 00:28:00

16 Johnny Feery 00:29:01 00:10:00 00:19:01

17 Liam Byrne 00:29:02 00:10:00 00:19:02

18 Pauline Curley 00:29:03 00:10:15 00:18:48 Fastest Woman

19 Sean Reynolds 00:29:04 00:08:10 00:20:54

20 Ken Doyle 00:29:05 00:07:30 00:21:35

21 Sarah Stephens 00:29:06 00:07:35 00:21:31

22 Leslie Buckley 00:29:07 00:09:00 00:20:07

23 Tara McKinney 00:29:08 00:05:45 00:23:23

24 Ray Martin 00:29:09 00:07:50 00:21:19

25 Paul Hensey 00:29:10 00:05:45 00:23:25

26 Nita McLoughlin 00:29:11 00:07:50 00:21:21

27 Andy O'Grady 00:29:12 00:05:10 00:24:02

28 Michelle Mullaney 00:29:13 00:07:40 00:21:33

29 Adrian Martin 00:29:14 00:07:00 00:22:14

30 Darragh Rigney 00:29:15 00:10:15 00:19:00

31 Leonard Owens 00:29:17 00:09:00 00:20:17

32 Bobby O'Donoghue 00:29:19 00:06:45 00:22:34

33 John Connolly 00:29:22 00:06:20 00:23:02

34 Ethan Dunican 00:29:27 00:10:35 00:18:52

35 Pauric Berry 00:29:29 00:11:30 00:17:59

36 Fionnan Minnock 00:29:30 00:09:00 00:20:30

37 Mags Grennan 00:29:31 00:06:20 00:23:11

38 Denis Flynn 00:29:36 00:06:45 00:22:51

39 Dympna Condron 00:29:39 00:07:35 00:22:04

40 Jody O'Reilly 00:29:39 00:10:15 00:19:24

41 Peter Bennett 00:29:40 00:10:15 00:19:25

42 Rodge Larkin 00:29:44 00:05:10 00:24:34

43 Paddy Rowland 00:29:46 00:05:10 00:24:36

44 Mick O'Brien 00:29:46 00:12:00 00:17:46 Fastest Man

45 Mary Daly 00:29:47 00:06:30 00:23:17

46 Darren Butler 00:29:49 00:11:15 00:18:34

47 John Ward 00:29:51 00:05:10 00:24:41

48 Rory Farrell 00:29:51 00:11:00 00:18:51

49 Joe Wrafter 00:30:06 00:05:30 00:24:36

50 Mary Galvin 00:30:20 00:06:30 00:23:50

51 Jim Dolan 00:30:27 00:03:20 00:27:07

52 Elysia McCormack 00:30:32 00:07:35 00:22:57

53 Mary Fox Mann 00:30:36 00:02:00 00:28:36

54 Aisling McCormack 00:30:39 00:03:00 00:27:39

55 Ann Marie McNamara 00:30:53 00:05:00 00:25:53

56 Helena Buckley 00:31:04 00:05:30 00:25:34

57 John Monaghan 00:31:05 00:11:30 00:19:35

58 Brendan Kennedy 00:31:13 00:05:30 00:25:43

59 Sharon Daly 00:31:16 00:04:00 00:27:16

60 Maria Gallagher 00:31:35 00:05:10 00:26:25

61 Fallon Conlon 00:31:42 00:05:30 00:26:12

62 Miriam Brady 00:32:27 00:04:15 00:28:12

63 Jane Conlon 00:32:39 00:05:30 00:27:09

64 Martina Conlon 00:34:24 00:05:30 00:28:54

Winter League Winners

Congratulations to Leonard Mooney who was announced as the winner of the Winter League and who also captained the winning team – Team B comprising of Angel Martin, Matt McCormack, Dave Dunican, Paul Hensey, Dermot Smith, Rory Farrell, Pauric Berry, Olivia Egan, Lar Tierney, Elma Quinn, David Doyle, Michael O’Brien, Liam Byrne, Eugene Mann, Marie Donegan and Joe Wrafter.

Darren Butler was runner-up in the men’s individual prizes with Cian Martin taking third place while the women’s winner was Katy O’Keeffe with Mary Daly second and Marie Donegan third. Well done to all.

Juvenile National Novice XC

Luke Duffy and Andrea Ruan with the medals they won at the All Ireland Cross Country in Waterford last Saturday. Andrea showed great grit in the U11 race to get home in 10th place. She's a great talent and on her first trip to an All- Ireland seemed to take it all in her stride!

Luke was a bit under the weather on Sunday but despite this put in a heroic effort and was in third place with just over one hundred metres to go when he fell. Still he fought on to stay on the medals!

Also competing were Ava O'Connor and Danielle Donegan. Though both were out of the medals both have had a great season and put an aerobic base in place that should serve them well in the upcoming indoor track season!

Newmarket 5k

Jim Langan was in action at the recent 5k road race in Newmarket, Co Cork where he ran 25.44 to win his o75 age group.

Christmas Greetings

We would like to take this opportunity to wish all our club members, officials and supporters a very safe and happy Christmas. We hope to see you all at the club on New Year’s Eve for the Round the Houses race.

Fixtures

Dec:

Sun 31st : Harriers Round the Houses, 12 noon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.