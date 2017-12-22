Offaly's Club Faithful launches drive for 2018 membership
The club are hoping for a better year for Offaly GAA
2018 Membership is now available for the Offaly supporters group, Club Faithful.
"With the opening of the Faithful fields centre of excellence recently which provides state of the art training facilities to complement our state of the art stadium in Tullamore it is an exciting time to get involved and support Offaly," chairman of CLub Fiathful, Padraig Egan said.
"There is no better way to do it than support club faithful and help drive the county forward and return the glory days of the 70s ,80s and 90s."
There will be some great prizes on offer throughout 2018 for members. Among them will be two Taylor Swift premium level tickets for her sold out concert at Croke Park in June.
The first draw takes place in early 2018.
You can contact any of the below member of the committee to join.
Padraig Egan – Chairman - 0873814886
Sean Dolan – Treasurer - 0878519649
Ciara Spain – Secretary - 0860796752
Paul Craven - 0879407757
Colette Waters - 0868147110
Pat Nolan - 0876101773
PJ Rickard - 0878304017
Joe McCann - 0872959376
Sean Lowry - 0876370097
Anthony McLoughlin - 0861598172
Padraig Boland - 0872447333
Tom Moloney - 0872897933
John Irwin - 0868259597
Vinny Claffey - 0872855826
Ann Marie Guinan - 0862235219
Laz Molloy - 0866778807
David Carroll – 0860722846
Paul Bell - 0879778225
