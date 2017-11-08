Offaly Ladies Football announce management team for 2018

Offaly Ladies Football have announced that Intermediate Manager Sinead Commons has been unanimously ratified by the County Board to continue as the Offaly Ladies Intermediate Manager for 2018.

Sinead will be joined by her backroom team of Louise Browne, PJ Norris & Tom Moran.

"We wish Sinead and her management team all the very best for their second term in charge," a spokesperson said.

