Martin confirmed as Offaly hurling boss

Offaly hurling great Kevin Martin has been confirmed as the next Offaly hurling manager following a county board meeting on Tuesday night, November 7.

Martin had been recommended by the hurling selection committee and will now take charge of a team he played for with distinction in the 1990s.

He has brought fellow Tullamore man Damian Fox on board as a coach, while Aidan Hanrahan takes on the role of selector. It's believed Martin will add another selector to his backroom team before the end of the year.

Martin takes over from Kevin Ryan who stepped away from the role after one season in charge of the Faithful.

As a player, Martin was a mainstay in the Offaly team of the 1990s, lining out at wing-back in the 1994, 1995, 1998 and 2000 All-Ireland senior hurling deciders, winning two titles in 1994 and 1998.

He was named as an All-Star in both those seasons.

As a coach, Kevin claimed Christy Ring success with Westmeath in 2010, and at club level, he led his own club Tullamore to a county title in 2009 after a 46-year wait.

