Offaly hurlers to be without star man for 2018 season

Incoming Offaly hurling boss Kevin Martin may have to plan without star keeper James Dempsey for the 2018 campaign, the Irish Examiner has reported.

It is understood that Dempsey has decided not to return to the senior panel next term as Kevin Martin takes charge of his first competitive campaign.

The Kinnitty stopper has been a regular between the sticks for the Faithful since making his senior debut in the league in 2010.

He represented Leinster in the 2016 interprovincial final and earned many plaudits as one of the busiest intercounty keepers in a struggling Offaly side for the last seven years.

Offaly's first competitive game of 2018 will be against Pat Gilroy's Dublin outfit at Croke Park in the Allianz League next January.

