All the Offaly GAA fixtures for the week (November 6-12)

Wednesday, November 8

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Rhode v Ferbane Geashill 8pm Pauric Pierce

Saturday, November 11

Division 3 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Shinrone Carrig 3pm Martin Walsh

Sunday, November 12

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)

Ballinamere/Durrow v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 2pm Ciaran Groome

Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Joey Deehan

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

