All the Offaly GAA fixtures for the week (November 6-12)
Wednesday, November 8
Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Rhode v Ferbane Geashill 8pm Pauric Pierce
Saturday, November 11
Division 3 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Shinrone Carrig 3pm Martin Walsh
Sunday, November 12
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Ballinamere/Durrow v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 2pm Ciaran Groome
Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Joey Deehan
