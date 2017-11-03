Lowry up to 2nd at Turkish Open

Offaly's Shane Lowry has rocketed up the leaderboard at the Turkish Open and into a share of second place on eight under par.

Lowry shot a five under round of 66 on Friday to add to his strong 68 from Thursday's opening round, leaving himself just six shots off runaway leader, Nicolas Colsaerts.

Lowry stuttered into his second round with a bogey on the second hole, but the 30-year-old bit back to make three birdies before the turn.

He started the back 9 with three pars before putting together a stunning string of four birdies in five holes. A bogey on the last for the second round in a row was the only other blot on his copybook during a strong round.

It is the first time this season Lowry has really been in contention. He is aiming for a high finish to launch himself into the Top 60 in the Race to Dubai standings.

The Clara man heads into the weekend in a strong position with a sniff of the lead as the top Irish player in the field after Friday's play.

