Lowry aiming to climb Race to Dubai rankings in Turkey

Offaly's Shane Lowry has two tournaments to save his season after dropping 50 places in the golf world rankings in 2017. He started the season in 43rd and now lies in 93rd spot after some indifferent form.

The Clara man has been picking up his form in recent weeks to put himself in contention to reach the DP World Championship. The top 60 players in the Race to Dubai will qualify for that tournament, and as of today, Lowry stands in 62nd spot.

A couple of good performances in the Turkish Airlines Open this week and the Nedbank Championship next week could see his safe passage through to the desert showdown.

Lowry tees off in Antalya in Turkey on Thursday morning at 7.55am (Irish time) alongside Thomas Bjorn and Jordan Smith. Lowry needs two outstanding performance to make it into some of the bigger tournaments next year including the WCG events and the Masters, while a Top 30 finish in the Race to Dubai would see him earn a place in next year's British Open.

