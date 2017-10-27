IT'S OFFICIAL! Kevin Keyes is the Offaly Sports Star of the Month for September

Motorbike racer Kevin Keyes has picked up his Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month award for September.

The young Edenderry man impressed on the superbike circuit in September, culminating in a number of podium finishes at Mondello Park.

Kevin enjoyed a good season in both Ireland and the UK and now hopes to build on the work done in 2017 to improve yet again when the new season kicks off in March.

Kevin will now go forward to the Offaly Sports Star of the Year award, sponsored by Guy Clothing, in January 2018.