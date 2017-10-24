Offaly trainer does Pat Smullen a huge favour at Fairyhouse

Trainer George Webb inadvertently did fellow Faithful man Pat Smullen a huge favour at Fairyhouse this afternoon after his horse denied Colin Keane a crucial winner.

Pat Smullen has admitted in recent days that he is up against it in the race to be crowned the 2017 champion jockey ahead of leader Colin Keane, although Shinrone man Webb gave him a small helping hand at Fairyhouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Smullen trails Keane by four winners with meetings running out ahead of the final day of the flat season on November 5, and the pair went head to head once more at Fairyhouse.

Webb's runner Ask Katie, ridden by Conor Hoban, denied Colin Keane's mount Harry Speed in the final strides of the 15:45, preventing him from extending his lead over Smullen.

Ask Katie finished the race well and went to the front with less than a hundred yards to race.

Smullen is still chasing Keane in the champion jockey stakes as he aims to be crowned Irish champion flat jockey for the 10th time, having first picked up the award in 2000. Keane is aiming for his first title.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.