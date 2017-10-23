Tullamore Harriers Notes (October 23)

Winter League Round 1

Despite heavy rain there was a great turnout for last Thursday’s 5000m race on the tarmac track which served as Round 1 of this year’s Winter League. The 55 runner who took part were well and truly soaked by the time they even took to the start line. Leonard Mooney got his Team B off to a great start by winning the race in 17.34. Mick O’Brien was second in 17.38 with Darren Butler third in 17.42. Katie O’Keefe was fastest of the ladies, finishing 10 th overall in 19.21; next was Nita

McLoughlin who is captaining Team D with Tara McKinney third in 21.41. The next round of the league is a 3000m race on Thursday, November 16.

Full Results:

1st Leonard Mooney (Capt) 17.34; 2nd Michael O'Brien 17.38 ; 3rd Darren Butler 17.42; 4th Cian Martin 17.51; 5th Michael Connelly 18.18 ; 6th Glenn Finlay 18.20; 7th Jody O'Reilly 18.44; 8th Darragh Rigney 18.51; 9th Liam Byrne 18.57; 10th Katie O'Keeffe 19.21; 11th Dermot Smith 19.23; 12th Robbie Westman 19.40; 13th Rory Farrell 19.48; 14th Pauric Berry 20.05; 15th Richie Galvin 20.05; 6th Fra Mollen (Capt) 20.16; 17th Lorcan Scally 20.22; 18th Fionnan Minnock 20.24; 19th

Alan Heffernan 20.27; 20th Nita McLoughlin (Capt) 20.28 ; 21st Eugene Mann 20.34; 22nd Ray Martin 20.44; 23rd Aidan Egan 20.52; 24th Sean Reynolds 20.53; 25th David Doyle 21.11; 26th Ken Doyle 21.12; 27th Tara McKinney 21.41; 28th Dympna Condron 21.53; 29th Dave Dunican 21.58; 30th Adrian Martin 22.06; 31st Michelle Mullaney (Capt) 22.18; 32nd Paul Hensey 22.23; 33rd Bobby O'Donoghue 22.33; 34th Maeve Larkin 22.59; 35th Mary Daly 23.08; 36th Lar Tierney 23.17;

37th Denis Flynn 23.18; 38th Matt McCormack 23.27; 39th Martina Costello 23.31; 40th Gerry Dunican 23.40; 41st Joe White 23.41; 42nd Paula Nolan 24.05; 43rd Marie Donegan 24.06; 44th Mary Dunican 24.08; 45th Rodge Larkin 24.21; 46th Tracey Kinnarney 24.28; 47th Paschal Naughton 24.50; 48th Arlene Finnerty 25.11; 49th John Ward 25.20; 50th Olivia Egan 25.32; 51st Ray Murray 25.47; 52nd Jim Dolan 27.22; 53rd Sharon Daly 27.36; 54th Miriam Brady 27.59; 55th Angela Martin

28.20.

Autumn Open International Cross Country

Well done to the Tullamore athletes who raced at the Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on Sunday. Liam Brady finished in 24th place in the highly competitive senior men's race. Padraig Berry was 16th in the o40 age group and Christy Donegan 4th over 55. Johnny Feery and John Todd both took silver medals in the over 60 and over 65 age catagories and Jim Langan who took gold in the over 75 age group. Great

running lads.

Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Michael Conneely won last Sunday’s Back to School 5k hosted by Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k. Michael’s winning time was 17.35. Kathy O’Keefe won the ladies rest in 19.03 and Harriers also claimed the two Junior prizes which were won by brother and sister Cian and Cara Martin. Well done to all who ran.

Harriers results:

Michael Conneely (1 st ) 17.35; Cian Martin (4 th ) 18.16; Pete Bennett (9 th ) 19.50; Luke Egan (11 th ) 20.27; Dave Dunican (14 th ) 20.38; Ray Martin (15 th ) 20.49; John O’Connell (18 th ) 22.01; Gary O’Dwyer (21 st ) 22.09; Cara Martin (27 th ) 22.33; Michael Fox (41 st ) 23.41; Paschal Naughton (55 th ) 25.33; Daniel Fox (59 th ) 26.40; Oisin Martin (60 th ) 26.42; Richael Murtagh (62 nd ) 27.44.

Dublin Marathon

Best of luck to the 43 members of the club who are taking on Dublin City Marathon next Sunday, especially those who are running their first marathon. Good luck to you all.

Fixtures

Oct:

Sun 28th Leinster Novice & Even Ages Cross Country, Navan

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

Nov:

Sun 12th Leinster Senior & Uneven Ages Cross Country, Adamstown

Thurs 16th Harriers Winter League Rd 2

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

