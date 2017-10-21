Faithful Fields to host Leinster Championship match tomorrow

New facility is being pressed into action due to Storm Brian

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Faithful Fields

Faithful Fields from the air

Bord na Mona Faithful Fields will host a Leinster Club Championship match tomorrow as Storm Brian continues to play havoc with the weekend's GAA fixtures.

The AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship encounter between Offaly champions Durrow and Mullinavat from Kilkenny has been moved to the new facility just outside Kilcormac. The game will throw in at 2pm.

Erin Rovers and Ballinamere's respective Leinster CLub Junior Championship games fell foul of Storm Brian today.