Faithful Fields to host Leinster Championship match tomorrow

Bord na Mona Faithful Fields will host a Leinster Club Championship match tomorrow as Storm Brian continues to play havoc with the weekend's GAA fixtures.

The AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship encounter between Offaly champions Durrow and Mullinavat from Kilkenny has been moved to the new facility just outside Kilcormac. The game will throw in at 2pm.

Erin Rovers and Ballinamere's respective Leinster CLub Junior Championship games fell foul of Storm Brian today.