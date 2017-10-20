UPDATED: This week's Offaly GAA Fixtures
There has already been one change of fixture and Storm Brian might mean there are more to come
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Saturday, October 21
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Rynagh’s Carrig 12noon Simon Whelahan
Ferbane/Belmont v Ballinamere/Durrow Rath 12noon Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Final
CRC Gaels v Edenderry Birr 2.30pm Noel Flynn
U16 Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Birr v Shinrone Birr 12noon Shane Guinan
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Qt Final
Westmeath Venue: Fr. Daltons (WH) v Ballinamere 2pm
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Q Finals
FERBANE: Erin Rovers v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare) 2pm *Note change
Sunday, October 22
Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Rhode v Ferbane Mucklagh 11.30am Pauric Pierce
Division 2 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Brosna Gaels v Lusmagh Moystown 2pm Declan Cooke
AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football
Durrow: Durrow v Mullinavat (Kilkenny) 2pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on