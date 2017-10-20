Sport on TV this weekend
There is something for everybody between now and the early hours of Monday morning
There really is something for every sports fan on the TV this weekend.... from GAA to Rugby and from Formula 1 to American Football. Here are just some of the highlights to help you plan your sporting weekend.
FRIDAY
7pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - West Ham v Brighton
7pm - BT Sport 2 - European Champions Cup Rugby - Scarlets v Bath
SATURDAY
12am - BT Sport 1 - NBA Cavaliers @ Bucks
12pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - Chelsea v Watford
12.30pm - Sky Sports Action - European Champions Cup Rugby - Glasgow v Leinster
3pm - Sky Sports Premier League - Huddersfield v Man Utd
5.15pm - Sky Sports Arena - European Champions Cup Rugby Munster v Racing 92
7.30pm - BT Sport 3 - Serie A Napoli v Inter Milan
8.15pm - TG4 -European Rugby Champions Cup Highlights
SUNDAY
12.30am - BT Sport/ESPN - College Football Michigan @ Penn State
5.45am - BT Sport 2 - MotoGP of Australia
12.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - Everton v Arsenal
1pm & 6.30pm - Eurosport 2 - English Open Snooker Final
2.30pm - TG4 - Waterford Senior Hurling Final - Ballygunner v De La Salle & Kerry Senior Football Final - Dr Crokes v South Kerry
3pm - Sky Sports Action - European Champions Cup Rugby La Rochelle v Ulster
4pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - Spurs v Liverpool
6pm - Sky Sports Arena - NFL Redzone
7.30pm - Sky Sports Formula 1 - US Grand Prix
MONDAY
1.30am - Sky Sports Action - NFL Atlanta @ New England
CAN'T MISS - Saturday 5.15pm - Sky Sports Arena - European Champions Cup Rugby Munster v Racing 92
TRY IT OUT - Saturday 9.20pm - Sky Sports Arena - Pro Kabaddi 2017 - A cross between tag and WWE
ONLY FOR NIGHT OWLS - Monday 1.30am - Sky Sports Action - NFL Atlanta @ New England in the Superbowl rematch
