Sport on TV this weekend

There really is something for every sports fan on the TV this weekend.... from GAA to Rugby and from Formula 1 to American Football. Here are just some of the highlights to help you plan your sporting weekend.

FRIDAY

7pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - West Ham v Brighton

7pm - BT Sport 2 - European Champions Cup Rugby - Scarlets v Bath

SATURDAY

12am - BT Sport 1 - NBA Cavaliers @ Bucks

12pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - Chelsea v Watford

12.30pm - Sky Sports Action - European Champions Cup Rugby - Glasgow v Leinster

3pm - Sky Sports Premier League - Huddersfield v Man Utd

5.15pm - Sky Sports Arena - European Champions Cup Rugby Munster v Racing 92

7.30pm - BT Sport 3 - Serie A Napoli v Inter Milan

8.15pm - TG4 -European Rugby Champions Cup Highlights

SUNDAY

12.30am - BT Sport/ESPN - College Football Michigan @ Penn State

5.45am - BT Sport 2 - MotoGP of Australia

12.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - Everton v Arsenal

1pm & 6.30pm - Eurosport 2 - English Open Snooker Final

2.30pm - TG4 - Waterford Senior Hurling Final - Ballygunner v De La Salle & Kerry Senior Football Final - Dr Crokes v South Kerry

3pm - Sky Sports Action - European Champions Cup Rugby La Rochelle v Ulster

4pm - Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League - Spurs v Liverpool

6pm - Sky Sports Arena - NFL Redzone

7.30pm - Sky Sports Formula 1 - US Grand Prix

MONDAY

1.30am - Sky Sports Action - NFL Atlanta @ New England

CAN'T MISS - Saturday 5.15pm - Sky Sports Arena - European Champions Cup Rugby Munster v Racing 92

TRY IT OUT - Saturday 9.20pm - Sky Sports Arena - Pro Kabaddi 2017 - A cross between tag and WWE

ONLY FOR NIGHT OWLS - Monday 1.30am - Sky Sports Action - NFL Atlanta @ New England in the Superbowl rematch