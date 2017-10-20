Can Pat Smullen close the gap as he chases Keane for 10th champion jockey title?

The Irish flat racing season is entering its final days with Colin Keane leading the way in the march for the title of Irish Champion Flat Jockey. He has seven more winners that Offaly's Pat Smullen as attention turns to Friday's Dundalk card.

Pat Smullen’s best chance of a winner here appears to be Massif Central in the 8.30pm. He was an expensive purchase and connections will be hoping he can deliver on his early promise by taking this maiden. He can take this race at the expense of Pensylvannia who has been placed in half of his 8 starts.

He rides So Enjoy in the 18:00, Katiymann in the 18:30, Iconic Figure in the 19:30, and Bold Knight who has an exceptional chance in the 21:00. Colin Keane, who look son course to collect his first Jockey's crown and also has a strong book of rides tonight.

