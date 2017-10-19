Offaly's 2018 Leinster Football Championship opponents revealed

The draw has been made for the 2018 provincial football championships live on RTE.

The Offaly senior footballers have been drawn to face Wicklow in the first round. Should they come out of that game with a win, they will set up a quarter-final clash with the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin. That game would be in Tullamore.

2018 will be Stephen Wallace's first championship campaign in charge having taken over the team in recent weeks.

Offaly will be planning with recent Offaly Senior Club Championship winner and long-time talisman Niall McNamee who hung up his inter-county boots in the summer.

In 2017, Offaly had a disappointing championship campaign after they lost out to neighbours Westmeath following a replay at the quarter-final stage.

Cavan eventually knocked them out of the All-Ireland qualifier series.

Full Leinster Senior Football Championship Draw:

Offaly v Wicklow (winners to play Dublin in QF)

Laois v Wexford (winners to play Westmeath in QF)

Louth v Carlow (winners to play Kildare in QF)

Quarter Finals:

Longford v Meath

Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin

Louth/Carlow v Kildare

Laois/Wexford v Westmeath

Semi-Finals:

Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath

