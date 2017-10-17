Offaly legend joins Tipperary football backroom team

Former Rhode and Offaly player, Paschal Kellaghan, has been added to the Tipperary senior football backroom team, the Irish Mirror has reported.

Kelleghan is the current Rhode senior football manager.

The news comes just days after Kelleghan led the Rhode senior footballers to their record-breaking 28th Offaly Senior Football Championship title on Sunday.

This put the men in green and gold at the top of the Offaly championship roll of honour. They overcame Clara in the final at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.

Kelleghan has now been drafted in by Tipperary manager Liam Kearns as a coach. Tipperary have been resurgent on the football front, culminating last year when they appeared in an All-Ireland football semi-final.

Having previously enjoyed managerial success in Meath and Kildare with Ballinabrackey and Monasterevin respectively, Kellaghan joins a formidable team at Tipperary, which includes selectors Shane Stapleton, Paul Fitzgerald and Brian Lacey.

