BREAKING: Offaly announce new senior hurling manager

More than three months after Kevin Ryan stepped away from the role, Offaly's new hurling manager has been announced.

Tullamore’s Kevin Martin has been recommended as the new boss by the committee comprising of Chairman Tommy Byrne, Secretary Eamonn Cusack and former Offaly players Pat Fleury and Martin Cashen as well as top referee Brian Gavin.

Kevin's appointment is subject to ratification at the next County Committee meeting.

Martin made 74 League and Championship appearances for Offaly from 1993 to 2003, winning All-Ireland medals in 1994 and 1998.

He was was player manager of Tullamore when they bridged a 46 year gap to win the Offaly Senior Hurling title in 2009, and also managed Clogh Ballacolla to win the Laos Senior Hurling title in 2015.

The twice All-Star also had a stint as Westmeath Senior Hurling Manager.

The rest of his management team will be announced at a later date.