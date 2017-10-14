What the weather is forecast to be like for the Offaly Senior Football Final

While we are set to be hit by Hurricane Ophelia on Monday, the weather should be much calmer for tomorrow's Offaly Senior Football decider between Rhode and Clara in O'Connor Park.

However if you are intending to stand on the terrace, it might be an idea to prepare for some rain.

According to the forecast, tomorrow afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Winds will gust to a high of 30km/h from the Southwest meaning it is predicted to be blowing mainly down the field from the Arden Road end.

The weather for Monday is set to be far worse. Click here for more details on the latest warnings for Hurricane Ophelia