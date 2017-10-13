Lowry saves blushes on last hole at Italian Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has birdied his final hole to give himself a chance of making the cut and staying around for the weekend at the Italian Open.

He was teetering below the projected cut mark at one under par until his final hole of the second round when he clawed back a birdie.

Having shot a two under par round of 69 in his opening round on Thursday, hitting four birdies and two bogeys in a far from fluent round.

On Friday, he hit five birdies, but languished to the same amount of bogeys in an up and down round of even par.

With five holes remaining, Lowry needed to make up two shots to put himself back above the cut line, and having started on the 10th hole, Lowry found those birdies at the 5th and the 9th, which represented his final hole on course.

At the time of publishing, Australian Marcus Fraser leads the way on thirteen under par, a full 11 strokes clear of Lowry who will just be hoping to jump back up the leaderboard for a respectable finish on Saturday and Sunday.

