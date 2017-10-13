Offaly's Allianz Hurling League fixtures released

Despite being almost three months without a manager, the Offaly hurlers today learned of their fixture list for the 2018 Allianz Hurling League.

Having hung on to their spot in Division 1B, Offaly will kick off with an attractive tie against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday, January 27 at Croke Park.

The game, which will be Pat Gilroy's first competitive game in charge of the Dublin hurlers, will form a double header with the Division 1 football clash of Dublin and newly promoted Kildare.

Offaly will then face another tough task against Limerick on February 4 before facing into a clash with the All-Ireland champions Galway on February 18.

Offaly's winnable games will come in rounds 4 and 5. We face neighbours Laois on February 25 and expected whipping boys Antrim on March 4.

Offaly's full list of Allianz League B Hurling Fixtures:

Round 1: Saturday, January 27th: Dublin v Offaly

Round 2: Sunday, February 4th: Offaly v Limerick

Round 3: Sunday, February 18th: Galway v Offaly

Round 4: Sunday, February 25th: Offaly v Laois

Round 5: Sunday, March 4th: Offaly v Antrim

