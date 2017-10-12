Lowry set to tee off at Italian Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will be hoping to build on recent strong performance as he tees off at the Italian Open on Thursday, October 12.

The Clara man will begin his round at 11:45am Irish time today.

Lowry has been playing well in Europe in recent weeks, finishing in 25th place last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and breaking into the Top 10 to finish 7th in the British Masters won by Paul Dunne a week earlier.

The Offaly man's struggles have centred on his putting, something he will be hoping to put right in the sun in Italy this week.

He is clearly enjoying his foray back into the European Tour, and insists he is happy with his game and playing well.

He posted the above shot of himself in practice mode on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

