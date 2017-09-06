Offaly's Pat Smullen to feature on RTE Nationwide special

Offaly jockey Pat Smullen will feature on a horse racing special episode of RTÉ's Nationwide net Monday, September 11.

RTÉ will air a Longines Irish Champions Weekend special where Mary Fanning presents a behind the scenes feature with Smullen as his working day unfolds.

Smullen will feature heavily in the top class races across Champions Weekend at Leopardstown and the Curragh, pairing up with retained trainer Dermot Weld for rides on the likes of Eziyra and Zhukova.

The programme will give a unique insight into the life of a top jockey on one of the biggest weekends in the Irish racing calendar.

The Nationwide team will also feature the Goffs Boutique auction, the Moët & Chandon Ireland Champion Hat, interviews with jockey Ronan Whelan on what a flagship weekend like this means to his profession and will also have a look at how Leopardstown Racecourse has adapted to bring racing audiences to the course.

Nationwide airs this Longines Champions Weekend Special at 7pm on Monday, September 11 on RTÉ 1.

