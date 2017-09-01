Offaly man to run for top Irish Boxing job

Edenderry boxing coach Liam 'Morley' Brereton has confirmed that he is to put his name forward for a top position within the IABA, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

Brereton comes from a famous boxing family and is a committed coach of female boxing at St. Brigid's Boxing Club in Edenderry.

He has also coach Irish boxers at European and International level, and just last month, attracted some of the world's leading female boxers, including five-time World Champion, Mary Kom, to Edenderry for a sparring camp.

Teams from Taiwan, India, France, Canada and others took parts in the camp, widely considered as a monumental success.

Brereton has now said he will put his hat in the ring for the position of IABA Secretary at the Association's forthcoming AGM.

He will go up against the likes of Antoinette Faye McClean and Dublin County Board official Arthur O’Brien. If he were to get the job, the appointment would put Brereton at the very top table with the IABA Board of Directors.

Speaking about his decision to run, Brereton said: "I know I have not always been right and I've made mistakes sometimes in the heat of the moment for the love of the our sport, but as my mother used to say, kick Liam out the front door, and he will come back in the back door."

He said that boxing is in his blood, and he appealed to clubs and county boards around the country to give him their vote. "People have said the Secretary job is a hard one. I know that, but I know I can do that job," Liam commented.

The IABA AGM takes place in October.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.