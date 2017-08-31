Offaly golfer heading to European Tour Qualifying School

Offaly man and recent Mullingar Scratch winner, Stuart Grehan is among the 17 Irish golfers entered for the First Stage of the European Tour Qualifying School.

The Tullamore man continues his progression towards professionalism, and joins the likes of Conor O’Rourke, John Ross Galbraith, Colin Fairweather and Robin Dawson.

One of Grehan's notable entries is at Friford Heath on October 3-6.

For more than forty years, the European Tour Qualifying School has been held at the end of each season to establish which players will gain their playing privileges on the European Tour for the following season.

It’s a tough school for one of golf’s most coveted prizes - Membership of The European Tour and a place among the golfing elite.

The Qualifying School is held in three stages - dependent on the individual's status - at a series of venues in the UK and Continental Europe. In the region of 1,000 competitors enter the Qualifying School each year, all aiming for a European Tour card, awarded to the top 25 and ties following the Final Stage.

Grehan will enter Stage 1 and faces a tough road as a player progressing through all three stages will have to play 252 holes under the most intense pressure.

The leading 25 players (plus those tied for 25th place) will earn Category 16 Membership of The European Tour for the following season.

