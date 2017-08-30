The GAA world pays tribute to retiring Niall McNamee

Yesterday, after 15 years representing Offaly at senior level, Rhode's Niall McNamee called time on his inter-county career. He played 132 times for the county, leading the line as a star from the time he broke onto the panel as a baby-faced 17-year-old in 2003.

In the hours since, the GAA world, including commentators, fans, fellow players and journalists, have been paying tribute to one of the greatest players of the modern era.

RTE Gaelic Games Commentator, Brian Carthy wrote:

Fellow Offaly man and Irish Mirror journalist, Pat Nolan:

A legend from another code added his parting words:

Roy Malone, a clubmate of Niall for many years also took to social media:

Another RTE journalist had some kind words for the Rhode man:

A multiple All-Ireland winner from Kerry had a kind word:

A host of GAA players added messages of good luck, including Briege Corkery, Donegal's Eamon McGee and Meath's Joe Sheridan.

A former GAA President recognised Niall's undeniable talent:

His former place of study also had some parting words:

 On the local front, Rhode GAA paid a heartfelt tribute in the form of a statement about one of their finest sons:

Offaly GAA also released a statement thanking Niall for many years of service. They said:

“Niall was certainly one of Offaly’s greatest ever forwards, we thank him for the memories and wish him every success in the future. There is no doubt we will see him continue to line out for his beloved Rhode for many years to come. Thanks Niall.”

Finally, in a special article today, the Irish Times described Niall McNamee as "one of the greats." The article continued: "A beautifully balanced footballer, in over 42 championship and 90 league appearances for the Faithful County he has been a deadeye freetaker, capable of winning ball high or low and scoring off either foot."

