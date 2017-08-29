Offaly hurling semi-finals slated for O'Connor Park

The Offaly Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals will take place at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park.

The clashes between Belmont and Kilcormac-Killoughey, as well as Seir Kieran and St. Rynagh's will form a double header at the home of Offaly GAA on September 10.

St. Brendan's Park in Birr played host to a bumper crowd for two of the championships quarter-finals last weekend amid calls for hurling to return 'home' to St. Brendan's Park for good.

However, the four best teams in the county will now head to Tullamore on September 10 to see who will make the 2017 Hurling Final.

As well as that, the Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals of Brosna Gaels v Drumcullen and Carrig & Riverstown v Ballinamere will also form a double header at Bord Na Móna O'Connor Park the day before the senior games, on Saturday, September 9.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.