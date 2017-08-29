This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (Aug 29-Sept 3)

Wednesday, August 30

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition

Clara v Edenderry Clara 6.30pm John Heffernan

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor B Football Competition

St Rynagh’s v Shamrocks Cloghan 6.30pm Marius Stones

Bridge House Hotel U14A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere/Durrow Moystown 6.15pm Martin Walsh

CRC Gaels v Birr Shinrone 6.15pm Tony Carroll

Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Na Fianna Kilcormac 6.15pm Noel Flynn

Ferbane/Belmont v Kinnitty Banagher 6.15pm Richie Fitzsimons

Friday, September 1

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Edenderry v Ferbane Tubber 8pm Ger Keyes

Clara v St Rynagh’s Pullough 8pm Fergal Smyth

Tullamore v Rhode Croghan 8pm Alan McKnight

Gracefield v Cappincur Geashill 8pm Fintan Pierce

Saturday, September 2

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)

Shannonbridge v Ferbane BNM OCP 5.45pm Joey Deehan

Linesmen: Marius Stones & Pat Gallagher

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)

Ballyfore v Tubber BNM OCP 4pm Paul Jordan

Linesmen: Alan McKnight & Eamon O’Connor

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Final

Erin Rovers v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 2.30pm Ciaran Groome

Linesmen: Tom Anderson & John O’Reilly

Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Rath 1pm Shane Guinan

Ferbane/Belmont v Shinrone Banagher 1pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Bridge House Hotel U16B Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Ballinamere/Durrow v Shamrocks Clara 1pm Joey Deehan

Clara v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Kinnitty 1pm Tony Carroll

Sunday, September 3

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Raheen v Shamrocks Cappincur 11.30am Davy Walsh

Durrow v Tubber Clara 11.30am Marius Stones

Ballycumber v St Brigid’s Ballycommon 11.30am Eamon O’Connor

Walsh Island v Bracknagh Clonbullogue 11.30am Chris Dwyer

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

