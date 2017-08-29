This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (Aug 29-Sept 3)
Wednesday, August 30
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition
Clara v Edenderry Clara 6.30pm John Heffernan
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor B Football Competition
St Rynagh’s v Shamrocks Cloghan 6.30pm Marius Stones
Bridge House Hotel U14A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere/Durrow Moystown 6.15pm Martin Walsh
CRC Gaels v Birr Shinrone 6.15pm Tony Carroll
Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Na Fianna Kilcormac 6.15pm Noel Flynn
Ferbane/Belmont v Kinnitty Banagher 6.15pm Richie Fitzsimons
Friday, September 1
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Edenderry v Ferbane Tubber 8pm Ger Keyes
Clara v St Rynagh’s Pullough 8pm Fergal Smyth
Tullamore v Rhode Croghan 8pm Alan McKnight
Gracefield v Cappincur Geashill 8pm Fintan Pierce
Saturday, September 2
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Shannonbridge v Ferbane BNM OCP 5.45pm Joey Deehan
Linesmen: Marius Stones & Pat Gallagher
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Ballyfore v Tubber BNM OCP 4pm Paul Jordan
Linesmen: Alan McKnight & Eamon O’Connor
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Final
Erin Rovers v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 2.30pm Ciaran Groome
Linesmen: Tom Anderson & John O’Reilly
Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Rath 1pm Shane Guinan
Ferbane/Belmont v Shinrone Banagher 1pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Bridge House Hotel U16B Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Ballinamere/Durrow v Shamrocks Clara 1pm Joey Deehan
Clara v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Kinnitty 1pm Tony Carroll
Sunday, September 3
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Raheen v Shamrocks Cappincur 11.30am Davy Walsh
Durrow v Tubber Clara 11.30am Marius Stones
Ballycumber v St Brigid’s Ballycommon 11.30am Eamon O’Connor
Walsh Island v Bracknagh Clonbullogue 11.30am Chris Dwyer
