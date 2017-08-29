All-Ireland winner turns down Offaly football manager's job

All-Ireland winning former Dublin footballer Paul Curran has said he has turned down the Offaly Senior Football manager's job after being approached by the county board.

It is reported that the 95' All-Ireland winner met with the county board but ultimately turned down the opportunity to take up the role, despite suggesting he was tempted.

He acknowledged the prospects for Offaly football with the new Faithful Fields project up and running, but he is currently at the helm of St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan-Ruadh in Dublin.

Despite admiring the tradition in Offaly, he said the county role was too much of a commitment and that he was busy at the moment. He also suggested there was something about the inter-county scene that scared him.

The hunt continues for a new Offaly Senior Football manager with Rhode's Paschal Kelleghan and Edenderry's Peter Brady possible front-runners if the board turns its attentions local.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.