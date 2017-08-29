Brian Cowen set for mediator role with Offaly County Board and Hurling Committee

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is set to become the high-profile mediator in talks between Offaly county board and members of the Hurling implementation committee, who recently resigned en masse.

The group left their posts last month citing total frustration with the breakdown of communication with the county board, something spelled out in detail in documents leaked to the media in the aftermath of the committee's final meeting.

The group, which also included Michael Verney and David Kenny, slammed the lack of implementation on the county board's side, and their grievances were later aired through the media, sparking a furious backlash for the county board.

The embattled county board responded in a statement in early August, where they invited the implementation committee back, reiterating a commitment to the hurling pathway.

It is now reported that Brian Cowen was earmarked as the mediator and he has now agreed to take on the role which is bound to be tumultuous at times.

He will oversee the negotiations between the county board and Liam Hogan's implementation committee.

The first meeting was due to take place last night at the new Faithful Fields Centre of Excellence in Kilcormac, a facility set up to cement the future of Offaly GAA.

Details of those talks are yet to emerge. The talks will be difficult as Liam Hogan has gone on the record as calling County board chairman Tommy Byrne an "absolute disaster" with an interview on local radio.