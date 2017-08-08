Offaly boxer claims Elite European medal

Offaly boxer Grainne Walsh has won her first major boxing medal at international level by landing at least a bronze at the European Union Elite Boxing Championships in Cascia, Italy on Monday, August 7.

21-year old Grainne, who is from the Clara road in Tullamore, defeated European Elite Bronze medallist, Lauren Price, from Wales, in the quarter finals and will now fight for a silver medal on Friday as her meteoric rise continues.

Described as the "bout of the day," Grainne went toe to toe in a classic with the hugely talented Price. Having lost the first round, the Tullamore woman dug deep to claim the second and third rounds to record the victory.

Walsh boxes for the Spartacus Boxing Club in Cloncollig and has enjoyed huge success in the five years since taking up the sport. Last year she represented Ireland at both the World and European Boxing Championships, bowing out at the quarter-final stages in both competitions.

Grainne is currently ranked 6th in the world boxing rankings and boxes at welterweight (69kg). Her weight was recently added to the list of Olympic weights for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

She will now box Germany's Nadine Apetz, the current World Bronze medallist for a silver medal and a place in the final on Friday.

