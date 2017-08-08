Edenderry triathlete runs away with Offaly Sports Star of the Month award

In-form triathlete Enda Bagnall has cruised to the title of Guy Clothing/Offaly Express Sports Star of the Month for July 2017.

The Edenderry athlete secured 28% of the vote, fully 10% of his nearest rival, fellow Edenderry resident, Lauren Kelly. Enda came to prominence in July after he ran the Bolton Ironman event in the UK in a sensational time of 10 hours and 26 minutes.

The event included a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle and 26.2 mile marathon, and Bagnall came home more than two hours ahead of his nearest Eden Tri Club mate.

The dedicated triathlete, known affectionately as 'Baggy,' has had a sensational 2017 to date, including an historic win at the Joey Hannon Memorial Olympic Triathlon, one of the top triathlon events in the country.

Enda can be seen with his fellow Eden Tri Club members regularly running and cycling the streets and back roads of Edenderry early in the morning and late into the evening. The club continues to grow its numbers as its members continue to achieve on a national and international stage.

In Bolton, seven members of the club completed the gruelling Ironman event.

Enda Bagnall will now receive a specially commissioned Guy Clothing/Offaly Express Sports Star of the Month glass trophy, and will go forward as the July entrant for the Offaly Sports Star of the Year award.

