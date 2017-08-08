This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 8-13)
Edenderry and Rhode clash in re-fixed game this Wednesday
Tuesday, August 8
Division 1 Hurling League
Belmont v Coolderry Moystown 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Shannonbridge v Rhode Tubber 8pm Joey Deehan
Wednesday, August 9
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship Re-Fixture
Rhode v Edenderry BNM OCP 7.15pm Ref: Alan McKnight
Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Championship
Shamrocks v Seir Kieran/Drumcullen Rahan 7.30pm Noel Flynn
Ferbane/Belmont v St Rynagh’s Moystown 7.30pm Aidan Ryan
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Birr Kilcormac 7.30pm Kieran Dooley
Coolderry v Na Fianna Coolderry 7.30pm Kevin Abbott
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition
Cuchulainn Gaels v Tullamore Kinnitty 7.30pm Ger Connors
Bridge House Hotel U14A Football Championship
Rhode v Tullamore Rhode 7.30pm Fintan Pierce
Clara v Na Fianna Clara 7.30pm Fergal Smyth
Edenderry v St Broughan’s Edenderry 7.30pm Padraic Murphy
Bridge House Hotel U14B Football Competition
Ferbane/Belmont v Kilcormac/Killoughey Ferbane 7.30pm Marius Stones
St Rynagh’s v St Vincent’s Cloghan 7.30pm Declan Ward
Ballycumber/Ballinamere/Tubber v Durrow Tubber 7.30pm Alan McKnight
Shamrocks v Gracefield Mucklagh 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Friday, August 11
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Drumcullen v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7pm Ger Connors
Clara v Birr Moystown 7pm Aidan Ryan
St Rynagh’s v Carrig & Riverstown Shinrone 7pm David McLoughlin
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Coolderry Crinkle 7pm Shane Guinan
Ballinamere v Clodiagh Gaels BNM OCP 7pm Noel Flynn
Linesmen: John McDonnell & Jimmy O’Grady
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 7pm Tony Carroll
Saturday, August 12
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont Rath 5.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Seir Kieran v Tullamore Clara 5.30pm Richie Fitzsimons
St Rynagh’s v Shinrone Crinkle 5.30pm Declan Cooke
Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Brian Gavin
Linesmen: Garrett Kelly & Noel Cooney
Lusmagh v Kinnitty Rath 7pm Kieran Dooley
Shamrocks v Coolderry Carrig 7pm Martin Walsh
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Final
Brosna Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 5.30pm Adam Kinahan
Linesmen: Joey Deehan & Ciaran Groome
Sunday, August 13
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Crinkle Banagher 12noon Ciaran Groome
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on