This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 8-13)

Tuesday, August 8

Division 1 Hurling League

Belmont v Coolderry Moystown 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Shannonbridge v Rhode Tubber 8pm Joey Deehan

Wednesday, August 9

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship Re-Fixture

Rhode v Edenderry BNM OCP 7.15pm Ref: Alan McKnight

Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Championship

Shamrocks v Seir Kieran/Drumcullen Rahan 7.30pm Noel Flynn

Ferbane/Belmont v St Rynagh’s Moystown 7.30pm Aidan Ryan

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Birr Kilcormac 7.30pm Kieran Dooley

Coolderry v Na Fianna Coolderry 7.30pm Kevin Abbott

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition

Cuchulainn Gaels v Tullamore Kinnitty 7.30pm Ger Connors

Bridge House Hotel U14A Football Championship

Rhode v Tullamore Rhode 7.30pm Fintan Pierce

Clara v Na Fianna Clara 7.30pm Fergal Smyth

Edenderry v St Broughan’s Edenderry 7.30pm Padraic Murphy

Bridge House Hotel U14B Football Competition

Ferbane/Belmont v Kilcormac/Killoughey Ferbane 7.30pm Marius Stones

St Rynagh’s v St Vincent’s Cloghan 7.30pm Declan Ward

Ballycumber/Ballinamere/Tubber v Durrow Tubber 7.30pm Alan McKnight

Shamrocks v Gracefield Mucklagh 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Friday, August 11

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Drumcullen v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7pm Ger Connors

Clara v Birr Moystown 7pm Aidan Ryan

St Rynagh’s v Carrig & Riverstown Shinrone 7pm David McLoughlin

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Coolderry Crinkle 7pm Shane Guinan

Ballinamere v Clodiagh Gaels BNM OCP 7pm Noel Flynn

Linesmen: John McDonnell & Jimmy O’Grady

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 7pm Tony Carroll

Saturday, August 12

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont Rath 5.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Seir Kieran v Tullamore Clara 5.30pm Richie Fitzsimons

St Rynagh’s v Shinrone Crinkle 5.30pm Declan Cooke

Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Brian Gavin

Linesmen: Garrett Kelly & Noel Cooney

Lusmagh v Kinnitty Rath 7pm Kieran Dooley

Shamrocks v Coolderry Carrig 7pm Martin Walsh

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Final

Brosna Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 5.30pm Adam Kinahan

Linesmen: Joey Deehan & Ciaran Groome

Sunday, August 13

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Crinkle Banagher 12noon Ciaran Groome

