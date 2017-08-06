Offaly punter turns €20 into €12,000 with sensational bet

An Offaly racing punter had a profitable Sunday after their €20 worth of bets on the horses at Chester netted them a colossal €12,203.

The punter placed a 50 cent Lucky 31, total stake €15.50, and a €2ew accumulator, total stake €4, on the same five selections on the card at Chester.

The selections were; Zoffalee in the 2.05 at 9/2, Prestbury Park in the 2.35 at 11/2, Tor in the 3.10 at 6/1, Breakable in the 3.40 at 4/1 and Kimberella in the 4.15 at 7/4.

The each-way accumulator was the most profitable of the two bets, returning €6,939.33.

The Lucky 31 returned a whopping €4,387, but to make things that bit sweeter for the Offaly native, BoyleSports’ 20% bonus came into effect as the bet had five winners seeing them scoop an extra €877.40.

Their total winnings came to a fantastic €12,203.73.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “We are delighted to see one of our customers scoop such a fantastic windfall this August Bank Holiday weekend. We are sure they are going to have a very memorable one and want to wish them all the best with their winnings.”