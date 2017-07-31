The Punter's Eye: Galway Races Day 1 Tips

This week-long racing spectacle at Galway draws hundreds of thousands of people to Ballybrit for its top end sport and carnival atmosphere. Our racing columnist will be here each day with his take on each race, including a few tips.

17:20 - TWOBEELUCKY (11/4) is the one I'm siding with here. He's been eye-catching since switching to Henry De Bromhead's yard, winning twice in as many starts. Those successes were both by more than seven lengths and further improvement is expected now. At 11/4, this one is a far better option than the 4/11 favourite LE RICHEBOURG.

17:55 - CANNY TOM (10/1) comes into this one with the Gordon Elliott factor. He's run with credit recently, finishing in the top 3 in each of his last five starts, a run that included four runner-up performances. He's therefore a reliable sort at a nice price and comes here battle-hardened after a good run at Kilbeggan just over a week ago.

18:25 - SPIORAD SAOIRSE (10/1) is another each-way shout in this one. This is a race with lots of newcomers and relatively unknown prospects, so working it out is going to be tough for punters. I've sided with this one because she'll come on from her debut fifth and trainer Andy Slattery is keen on her. She could run a big race.

19:05 - RICH HISTORY (6/1) is a big price in this considering his connections as he runs for the Weld/Smullen combination. This could be the pair's best chance of a winner on Day 1 of the festival, a meeting they invariably dominate. This one's form is uninspiring but that hasn't stopped some of Weld's runners winning here over the years.

19:40 - RASHAAN (8/1) is actually a decent each-way price at 8/1 but looks a likely winner here given his recent resurgence. He's won two on the bounce now, and has had his head in front on three of his last four starts, beating the likes of MARINERO, ST LAWRENCE and PIQUE SOUS. He's been handed a manageable weight and will certainly make his presence felt.

20:10 - I've tried to steer away from short priced favourites but it is hard to overlook HYPERDRIVE (3/1) here. This one is trained by Jessica Harrington and has won its last two races with relative ease. More improvement is expected and it may be enough to get the better of EAGLE SPIRIT, who looks the main danger, but has been saddled with top weight.

20:40 - Another tricky one to work out with not much form to go on, and so it may pay to stick to eachway players. ZERO TEN (33/1) is an interesting one at a big price having won a point-to-point by 15 lengths in May. Shark Hanlon trains this one and despite having little experience, could run a big race.