Offaly GAA recommend the appointment of new managers

The Football Management Review Committee of Offaly GAA have recommended two appointments at a meeting on Thursday night, July 27.

The committee, comprising of Vinny Claffey, Colm Quinn, Paul Mollen, Finbar Cullen, Tommy Byrne and Eamonn Cusack, put forward the names of Declan Kelly to e appointed as U20 football manager for 2018.

They also recommended the re-appointment of John Hughes as Minor Football manager for 2018.

Both appointments are subject to ratification at the September by County Board.

