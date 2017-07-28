Lowry makes flawless start to Canadian Open

Offaly's Shane Lowry’s is just four shots off the lead after a first round of 69 on Thursday during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Following the disappointment of missing the cut at last week's British Open, Lowry was looking to bounce back, and he did just that, completing the first 18 holes in Ontario without hitting a single bogey.

He was in solid form, opening with a par to steady any lingering rustiness from Royal Birkdale, and he continued in that vein for the entirety of the front nine, going out in 35.

The Esker Hills man left some birdie opportunities behind in with a couple of missed putts, but his game looked in good shape and he proved it with his last three holes.

He birdied them all, the Par 5 16th, Par 4 17th and Par 5 18th, leaving himself in contention on three under par. Seamus Power leads the Irish charge after a stellar 68 left him one shot better off on four under.

There are five Americans tied for the lead on seven under par, including Kevin Chappell and Matt Every.

